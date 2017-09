× 71-year-old woman hit by car walking her dog

LACEY, Wash. — A 71- year- old woman was hospitalized Sunday night with serious injuries after being hit by a car on College Street in Lacey.

The fire department says the man was walking her dog about 8:20 p.m. when the car struck her.

Q13 News was told the vehicle was at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.