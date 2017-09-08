Timothy Morford: Store trespassing has Spokane County suspect wanted for burglary

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest wants to give you some cash if you know where Spokane County detectives can find Timothy Morford.

He’s wanted for burglary after going back into a retail store he’d been kicked out of for trespassing — the same store detectives say he also used a stolen credit card at.

He’s 30 years old, 6’0” and weighs 175 pounds.

Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you know where he’s hiding, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.