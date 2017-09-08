Should Woodinville try to become the ‘Napa of the North’? No way, say some residents

LIVE: INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER
Posted 9:48 PM, September 8, 2017

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Wineries are working with King County to try to get their tasting rooms approved on the outskirts of Woodinville.

The owners of the wineries said the Seattle suburb is the perfect destination to highlight Washington state wines.

But their plans are being met with opposition by some neighbors, who say the development will destroy their area’s farm feel forever — and that  far outweighs any financial boost from tourism.

Q13 News reporter Annie Andrews reports from Matthews Winery to break down the story in the video report above.

 