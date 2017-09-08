Russell Wilson launches app giving fans behind-the-scenes access to athletes, celebs
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is never standing still.
On Friday, he launched a brand new app called TraceMe which is described as a content-driven social media platform for superfans.
Russell Wilson is the first athlete who will be featured, but the idea is to create a network including celebrities, artists and other athletes.
“I’ve dreamed about launching TraceMe for a long time and I am excited to finally see it come to fruition,” said Wilson, TraceMe’s Founder and Executive Chairman. “I have worked super hard with the world class team at TraceMe to make this become a reality for our fans.”
“Now that it’s football season, my number one priority is leading the Seahawks to another Super Bowl victory,” he said. “TraceMe is going to help me on that journey by providing me with a direct line to my most passionate supporters who drive my motivation throughout this amazing season.”
Here’s a look at some of the content Wilson’s fans will find in the app:
- DangerTalk – Wilson’s unique weekly podcast with his take on the game plus personal views on family, faith, and relationships.
- Legends – Wilson sits down to talk with legendary superstars such as Jim Brown, Chris Berman, Laila Ali, Bill Russell and Steve Kerr to reveal their stories and motivations, as well as to talk sports, entertainment, and world news.
- Training with Decker Davis – Learn how to train on and off the field like a Super Bowl champion with Wilson’s personal trainer Decker Davis.
- DangeRuss Minds – Train alongside Wilson as his mental coach Trevor Moawad teaches you how to have a DangeRuss Mind.
- Cooking with Chef Andrea – Journey to healthy eating with Wilson’s personal chef, changing the health of the world one dinner plate at a time.
- RWQB – Learn to be a great leader both on and off the field in RWQB, an elite training program for young quarterbacks all over the world, taught by Wilson and Coach Jake Heaps.