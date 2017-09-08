Knife-wielding robber: Help ID suspect who struck two stores within minutes

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need your help identifying a drug store robber who hit quick, minutes before striking a second time.

He was well-disguised, but detectives hope his squirrelly demeanor and Detroit Red Wings hoodie helps someone recognize him.

“When you watch this video, he’s coming in and if you look close at his hand he actually has a knife in his hand,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He approaches a clerk. The clerk has the till open, pretty much indicating that there’s no money in the till and you watch him kind of jab around. The other female clerk gets on the other side of the counter, kind of stays out of the way. It frustrates him, he then turns and leaves. As if that’s not bad enough, then he goes 15 minutes later and goes into a 7-Eleven store and pulls an armed robbery, using the knife and this time he gets money. This guy, clearly, is intent on taking anything he can from somebody by the use of a knife. The scary thing about this whole thing is, you have a knife and a clerk is trying to help, but he doesn’t get the money, so we’re fortunate we didn’t see a stabbing on this video. The fact remains that he’s going to keep doing it probably. We’re going to have a serial robbery suspect on the street, using a knife. Somebody’s going to get cut up if we don’t get him caught.”

Detectives think he's white, in his 20's, around 6’ tall and thin. He wore white sneakers, a backpack and a black bandana on his face.

If you can tell Seattle Police anything at all that can help get this guy identified, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.