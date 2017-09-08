Jesus Gonzalez-Brambila: WMW viewer tips help ID wanted shooting suspect

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

A shooting suspect is on the run after Washington’s Most Wanted viewer tips helped identify him as Jesus Gonzalez-Brambila.

Detectives say surveillance video shows the 39 year old paying for gas before getting into his BMW and then running over a man’s foot. Police say he shot the victim in the leg, shattering his femur, after the man approached his vehicle.

"We had that shooting a few weeks ago at our Shell station in Mountlake Terrace and with the help of Washington's Most Wanted, did a story on TV and also on Facebook and through tips that we received from Washington's Most Wanted and Crime Stoppers, we were able to positively identify our suspect. His name is Jesus Gonzalez. He was born in 1978. He works and lives locally around here. We actually know that he is on the run. He is aware that we have identified him. We performed a warrant on his residence and we talked to some of his close friends who he lives with and it has been relayed to him that we know who he is,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Sgt. Pat Lowe. "He has a propensity for violence already. He's already shot someone. He's known to be a drug abuser. He's known to use alcohol and when people aren't in their right mind, they do some pretty terrible things. I would consider Mr. Gonzalez ‘armed and dangerous.’ He's a very bad person that we want to capture quickly."

Police say Gonzalez is now driving a 2016 black Corvette Coupe, like the one below, with Washington state license BBP4593, because they impounded his BMW.

He has tattoos on his arm that you can see in the photo below.

Gonzalez is 5’7” and weighs 190 pounds.

He’s wanted for assault in the 1st degree.

He has one minor misdemeanor conviction for driving on a suspended license, but otherwise, his record is clean.

If you can tell Mountlake Terrace Police where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.