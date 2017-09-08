Help ID armed pizza restaurant robbery, sushi bar tip-jar theft suspect

WANTED IN SEATTLE and MERCER ISLAND —

Police in two cities in Western Washington are hoping you can help identify a robbery suspect who is targeting hard working people making minimum wage — talk about low.

This past Sunday, detectives say the suspect robbed a Domino’s Pizza restaurant on Taylor Ave. N. in Seattle and it is believed to be his second case in a month.

“The suspect enters the store. He’s wearing a hoodie, a black jacket. He has a backpack on, but he hasn’t covered his face entirely. In fact, if you watch the video, you get a pretty good side view with the beard and so forth,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “So, here’s what happened. He approaches the clerk and offers to pay for some ranch dressing, so he pulls out $1 and he, in fact, pays for it and the clerk opens the register and this is when you watch closely and he takes his left hand and he reaches for the till, but the fact is, the clerk has already closed the till. At this point, the suspect tells the clerk on duty, he reaches into his pocket and says, ‘I have a gun.’ Well, out of fear for his life, the clerk re-opens the till. Suspect reaches in, grabs the money. You watch the video, a witness comes in. Looks nervous, he walks right by him and takes out the front of the store.”

When Seattle Police started checking around with other departments, they found another case from August 18th in Mercer Island that matched the suspect's description. Surveillance photos show the man police are trying to identify after he stole a wooden box full of tip money from a sushi bar. Detectives say he appears to be 25 to 30 years old and of Middle Eastern descent. "They work hard for this money, so he takes the tip money and he leaves, but the fact remains we have some pretty good still shots. The one I want you to look at mostly is a side shot of him compared to the video of the suspect in the Domino’s robbery. They look very close, so we have two robberies here. He's probably a dope addict. He's out getting just enough money for his next hit. Chances are he's going to do it again, but we need to get him off the street. Somebody knows who this individual is and we need that information."

Detectives think he's about 5'9" with a medium build, black hair and a black goatee.

Detectives say he took off from the Domino’s robbery with the driver in a red vehicle.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.