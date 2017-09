GOP congressman apologizes after lashing out at Washington Rep. Jayapal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veteran Alaska Rep. Don Young has apologized after he lashed out at a freshman lawmaker during a House floor debate, saying she “doesn’t know a damn thing what she’s talking about.”

Young, 84, a Republican in his 23rd term as Alaska’s sole House member, was offering an amendment about wildlife management on national preserves in his state Thursday night when Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington spoke in opposition.

Young, clearly angry, said that Jayapal, a freshman from Seattle, “doesn’t know a damn thing what she’s talking about.” He accused her of parroting talking points from a special interest group and said, “You may not know me, young lady, but I’m deeply disturbed.”

Earlier: Rep. Don Young’s (R-AK) House floor statement Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asked to be “taken down” amid Alaska amendment debate: pic.twitter.com/wZnFtaRnfc — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) September 8, 2017

Jayapal, 51, objected and asked that Young’s words be stricken from the record. Young later apologized.