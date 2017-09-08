Federal grand jury indicts Tacoma couple accused in child-porn case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Tacoma couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.

The News Tribune reports the pair has been charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography. Kellar has two separate charges of attempting to entice a minor and Burnworth has separate charges for child rape, molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The pair's lawyers declined to comment.

The couple was arrested July 31 after a passenger reported seeing text messages where the pair discussed giving children drugs so they would be unconscious while being abused.