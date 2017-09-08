Change of the winds brings clean air, light showers to Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By now you're noticing some significant changes in the forecast. We're turning cooler with a few sprinkles out there for your Friday.

Most of the shower activity is focused along the coast and southwestern Washington. With this pattern shift we're finally starting to clear out some of the smoke. Today's air quality will be much better around the Sound.

Eastern Washington is still struggling with smoke and haze from all the wildfires burning. The Air Quality Alert still in effect through noon today for poor to unhealthy levels for that part of our state.

Today, gray clouds return with a few isolated showers, mainly for places like Bremerton and the coast through lunch time. We may see some pops of blue skies as we push through the day into the late afternoon. Air quality improves, but some smoke will still linger. Highs in the low 70s with overnights falling in the upper 50s.

Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies will prevail thanks to a front moving through midday. The rest of the lingering smoke will clear out with this change. . Expect scattered showers by the afternoon and they'll last a few hours. So if you're planning on heading to the UW Football home opener -- pack a rain jacket. Wow! Haven't had to say that for a while. Kick off set for 5pm vs University of Montana. Highs very cool, only in the mid 60s with low in the upper 50s.

With highs only forecast in the mid 60s we will likely end our streak of consecutive days at or above 70 degrees at a record of 71 days.

Sunday - Tuesday: Another warm up! Summer lives around Puget Sound. We'll see more blue skies with each day and smoke shouldn't be a problem. Highs climb to the mid 70s Sunday warming to near 80 Monday & Tuesday. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy forecast for CenturyLink Field, kick off set for 6pm: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temps in the low 70s.