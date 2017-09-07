World’s largest bounce house coming to Pierce County, but there’s a tiny problem

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — “Looks like I’m going to have to borrow a kid.”

“Huh?” I turn to Q13 News morning producer Olivia.

“I’m going to have to borrow a kid,” Olivia repeats. “For the bounce house. All the adult tickets are sold out.”

After discussing the intricacies of starting a Seattle based kid-borrowing app, Olivia fills me in. The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Bonney Lake this weekend.

But there is a problem. Unless you bought your tickets early, you’re out of luck if you’re a single adult who doesn’t know any kids.

Olivia points me to the bounce house website. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill 10th birthday party house that deflates before the ice-cream melts. Some call it the eight wonder of the world. Thirty-two feet tall. Inflatable castles, big-air basketball courts, a giant slide into a ball pit. A D.J. booth with nightclub quality sound. Dance floor. A VIP “external dome” — whatever that is.

Ten thousand square feet of inflatable bouncing Shangri-la.

Family tickets to the bounce house are still available for those with children ages 7 and under. But adult sessions for 16 and over and even the “bigger kid” sessions for ages 15 and under are sold out.

So enjoy, those of you with young children. Ticets start at $9. Take a moment to think of Olivia and myself when you’re bouncing your way to the VIP dome.

Head to The Big Bounce America for more on available tickets.