Russell Wilson ahead of season opener: We're playing with no fear

RENTON, Wash. — “We’re playing with no fear.”

That’s Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s message as the team gears up for their first regular season game (this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX).

Wilson spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon at the VMAC in Renton.

Q: What sort of test is this right out of the gate?

“We’re excited about the challenge. I think our offensive line is doing a tremendous job studying it, blocking it. They did a great job all preseason. We play a terrific defense every day in our defense, so it gets us prepared for a lot of different things.”

Q: Adding Eddie and Thomas being back, how much better will running game be?

“It starts with the offensive line and our OL has continued to improve with Justin Britt leading the way and everyone else doing their job. You think about when Thomas came to the scene he was running that ball really well and had a tremendous start to his career, then had a tough injury. And last year we had a pretty big stable of running backs – guys in and out. On top of that I was injured and that was a big part of the running game that was just completely gone. In terms of that, it does have an effect. This year, with Eddie Lacy running the ball as strong as he is and as physical as he is and Thomas (Rawls) too as well – he can really hit it. C.J. Prosise can really run … we’ve got a lot of great players and those guys make it easier on me too.”

Q: What stands out about CB Shaquill Griffin?

He’s done a tremendous job – makes a lot of plays, gets his head around, catches the ball really well. I’m excited about him. He’s a really good player – I think he’ll really step up or us he’s calm as can be, he’s got a great head on his shoulders, he’s here early, stays late, studies really well.

