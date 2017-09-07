× Recipe: Herbs de Provence Chicken

Herbs de Provence Chicken

Serves 4

1 large split fryer, breasts, thighs, and drumsticks

¼ cup herbs de Provence

¼ cup olive oil

4 peaches, sliced in half

4 zucchini, sliced in half

2 tbs parmesan cheese

salt & pepper

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 475 degrees.

Sprinkle Herbs de Provence and salt over the chicken pieces. Rub

in to coat completely.

1 large split fryer, breasts, thighs, and drumsticks

¼ cup herbs de Provence

STEP 2

Grill chicken, peaches, and zucchini together in a grill pan or on the barbecue

–

brush with a few tablespoons of olive oil so it doesn’t stick. If the chicken pieces are thick, start them first and grill the peaches and zucchini at the end for 5 minutes each.

If chicken is not cooked through, remove peaches and zucchini from the pan and pop into the oven until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.

4 peaches, sliced in half

4 zucchini, sliced in half

¼ cup olive oil

STEP 4

Sprinkle parmesan and salt & pepper over hot zucchini

2 tbs parmesan cheese

salt & pepper