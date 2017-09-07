Recipe: Herbs de Provence Chicken
Herbs de Provence Chicken
Serves 4
1 large split fryer, breasts, thighs, and drumsticks
¼ cup herbs de Provence
¼ cup olive oil
4 peaches, sliced in half
4 zucchini, sliced in half
2 tbs parmesan cheese
salt & pepper
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 475 degrees.
Sprinkle Herbs de Provence and salt over the chicken pieces. Rub
in to coat completely.
1 large split fryer, breasts, thighs, and drumsticks
¼ cup herbs de Provence
STEP 2
Grill chicken, peaches, and zucchini together in a grill pan or on the barbecue
–
brush with a few tablespoons of olive oil so it doesn’t stick. If the chicken pieces are thick, start them first and grill the peaches and zucchini at the end for 5 minutes each.
If chicken is not cooked through, remove peaches and zucchini from the pan and pop into the oven until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.
4 peaches, sliced in half
4 zucchini, sliced in half
¼ cup olive oil
STEP 4
Sprinkle parmesan and salt & pepper over hot zucchini
2 tbs parmesan cheese
salt & pepper