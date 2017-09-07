× Kent, get ready for burgers: New Dick’s Drive-In South End location announced

SEATTLE — Earlier this summer, Dick’s Drive-In announced it would open a new South End location.

Well, the decision has been made.

The newest Dick’s Drive-In is headed to Kent, Washington.

The Kent restaurant is the latest expansion since Dick’s opened an Edmonds location back in October of 2011.

The new restaurant will open in 2018 near the corner of Pacific Highway South and South 242nd Street.

“We’re really excited to tell you in 2018, it’s going to be raining burgers,” a Dick’s Drive-In spokesperson said.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.