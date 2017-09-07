× Former Seahawks star Jordan Babineaux raises money to help hometown, devastated by Hurricane Harvey

SEATTLE — Former Seahawks player and member of the Q13 FOX Sehawks Gameday broadcast team Jordan Babineaux is raising money and heading to his hometown in Texas, devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Babineaux grew up in Port Arthur, 90 miles east of Houston.

His mother and other family members were rescued by boat after the floodwaters started to rise inside their home.

Babineaux has seen the images on the news of people in his hometown waiting in line for basic necessities.

Now he’s teamed up with the Seahawks and Safeway, hoping raise $100,000 and bring supplies to the people of Port Arthur. With the help of his brother Jonathan Babineaux, who played defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan has already raised $20,000.

He’s traveling back to Port Arthur this coming weekend to assess the situation and see where his relief fund can make the biggest impact.

If you would like to support the effort go to: https://www.youcaring.com/portarthurtexasandthegoldentriangle-929576