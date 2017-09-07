× Dozens of cars have tires slashed on Seattle’s Capitol Hill; police searching for suspects

SEATTLE — Police are looking for a suspect who slashed the tires of more than 20 vehicles sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning on Seattle’s Capitol Hill.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Harvard Avenue East with reports that someone’s car tires were slashed, Seattle police said.

Officers searched the area and found 25 cars and one motorcycle in the nearby area with their tires slashed.

Victims were not able to provide any sort of suspect description, police said. Police are looking for private surveillance video of the vandalism.

Officers are encouraging anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged to call call 206-625-5011.

If you have any information on the case or surveillance images, call the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct at 206-684-5740.