Carroll: Rawls is questionable for Seahawks' season opener

The Seattle Seahawks finished their first full regular season practice on Wednesday, and players are mostly healthy heading into Week 1.

Head coach Pete Carroll shared some injury updates during a weekly press conference.

Carroll said running back Thomas Rawls is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay .

“We’re going to see if we can move him up as we go through the week,” Carroll said. “He’s really close, he practiced Monday. We’re trying to get him back and we’ll see how it goes.”

Good news as C.J. Prosise is 100-percent heading into the regular season after suffering a groin injury.

Coach has not yet said who will start at running back, but Eddie Lacy is ready to go as well.

