3 large wildfires burning nearly 300 sq. miles in Washington

Several large wildfires continue to burn in Washington state, but are not growing much.

Norse Peak Fire

A lightning-caused wildfire east of Mount Rainier National Park stood at 67.9 square miles on Thursday and is 8 percent contained by 370 firefighters. The fire prompted the east portion of Mount Rainier to close for fear the flames would cross into the national park and threaten hikers.

Jolly Mountain Fire

A lightning-caused wildfire northwest of Cle Elum stands at 41 square miles and is being fought by more than 800 firefighters.

Diamond Creek Fire

The largest fire is burning in wilderness north of Mazama, and has crossed the border into Canada. It covers 164 square miles but is 65 percent contained.

Wildfire Season 2017:

Oregon fires

It's been weeks since Maryjane Carlson has been able to relax.

The artist lives in Brookings, a small city along the southern Oregon coast that's threatened by one of the nation's largest wildfires. Carlson and her neighbors never know when the blaze is going to move closer to the wooded town.

"It's overwhelming," she said Wednesday. "It's kind of like living in a war zone."

In addition to the fear of the flames, smoke never leaves. An asthmatic, Carlson had to buy an air purifier and sometimes covers her face with a mask.

Thousands of residents have evacuated as firefighters battle blazes statewide, including one devastating hiking trails and waterfalls in the scenic Columbia River Gorge.

Officials expect the fire near Brookings to burn for at least another month. The weather is a wild card in a region accustomed to rain and fog. If it's hot and dry, it will be a scary September.

"We don't know what the weather's going to do, and half the problem is that uncertainty," Carlson said.