Wildfire near Crystal Mountain doubles in size to 45,000 acres

A wildfire burning near Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state has more than doubled in size.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in wilderness areas east of the park, and on Tuesday it prompted the closure of a portion of the national park near Crystal Mountain.

The fire had grown to 67.9 square miles (175 square kilometers) by Wednesday morning. It was just 8 percent contained and is being attacked by 341 firefighters.

Meanwhile, heavy smoke from wildfires continues to blanket much of the state.

Smoky conditions are reported from Seattle to Spokane, where the air on Wednesday morning was rated as hazardous.

Air quality is expected to improve in the state later in the week.

