Seattle Mariners, Sounders team up for backpack giveaway event

SEATTLE -- A group of Seattle superstars is helping kids get ready for back to school.

Nelson Cruz and David Phelps of the Mariners along with the Seattle Sounders' Lamar Neagle gave away free backpacks and school supplies at an event on Saturday.

Kids also got a chance to hang out with the players at Denny Park, as well.

Organizers say this event is a great way to bring the community together.

"You're seeing so much change and transition in this neighborhood," said pastor Tim Gaydos. "We feel -- here in Seattle right now -- people getting pushed out and so this is just a very small tangible way to say 'we love you, we value you' and a small way to bless you as you go back to school."

The kids also got to enjoy an all-day free carnival at the park.