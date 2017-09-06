Seahawks unveil new alternate ‘face-to-beak’ team logo

SEATTLE — 12s, the Seattle Seahawks have unveiled a new alternate team logo!
The caption on a late Tuesday Facebook post said:
“For everyone who’s ever wondered what it would be like to stand face-to-beak with a Seahawk.
Stay tuned for info on where you’ll see this new alternate Seahawks logo.”
As you can see, the new logo gives a head-on view of the Seahawk, rather than the standard profile view. The team’s logo was refreshed back in 2012.
The Hawks have not yet revealed when we’ll see this alternate logo in action.
The Seahawks open the season at Green Bay in a game that can be seen at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on Q13 FOX, official partner of the Seattle Seahawks.
