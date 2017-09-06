Police ask for public’s help to ID suspects in shooting of Cultura Event Center manager

TACOMA, Wash. — A manager at the Cultura Event Center at 5602 S. Washington Street is still in critical condition but recovering after she was shot by two armed robbers.

“The bullet went through the her stomach and other organs so it will be a long recovery,” said owner Marvin Gaviria.

Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 3:30 a.m. on August 26, after the business was closed, employees were inside preparing for the next day when the two suspects came in wearing masks, robbed it at gunpoint and then ran south after getting the money.

But they returned without their masks to pick up some cash they had dropped and shot the manager as she was coming down the stairs from the office.

"Seeing her at the hospital and in her condition, it just really breaks my heart because it is somebody that didn't deserve it," said Gaviria.

Detectives say both suspects are black and in their mid-20s. The suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt is approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds. The suspect in the black jacket is approximately 5’8”, 140 pounds. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you can identify either of them, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).