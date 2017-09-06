Firefighters save historic Multnomah Falls Lodge from Eagle Creek Wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. -- Crews battling the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge saved a nearly century-old historic lodge.

Structural firefighters with Oregon State's Fire Marshal said they were able to save Multnomah Falls Lodge on Tuesday:

"Unified command is happy to report that the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, was saved by Oregon State Fire Marshal’s structural firefighters. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers. Large trees nearby torched and fire crews used hose lines to protect the lodge from heat. Visit the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fire's Facebook page to see pictures of the lodge.

The Eagle Creek wildfire merged Tuesday with the nearby Indian Creek fire, spreading approximately 15 miles and crossing the Columbia River, according to an online update Tuesday night by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The fire had grown to nearly 31,000 acres by Wednesday morning. More than 600 personnel were working to contain the fire.

“Firefighters had a good day out there. We lost one small residential structure and four outbuildings. We will continue to patrol and access structural protection needs," said Ian Yocum, Incident Commander with the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

