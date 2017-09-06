Endangered missing person alert issued for 13-year-old Kirkland girl

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert for a 13-year-old Kirkland girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police said the missing teen, Lily Nauman, “may still be in the local area.”

She’s described as white, 4-foot-10, 85 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Kirkland Police said Lily was last seen leaving her Houghton area home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a picture of a dog on the front (see photo), dark pants and white tennis shoes.

“Lily was discovered missing by her father yesterday morning and she has no previous history with leaving home alone,” police said.

“Lily’s family is distraught and working very closely with Kirkland Police detectives.”

If you believe you may have seen Lily or know her whereabouts, please call 911 of contact the Kirkland Police Department at (425) 577-5656.