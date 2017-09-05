Still humid and hazy Wednesday, but fresh air pushes smoke out Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We'll get some better air Friday but many more hot days in the forecast.

"Wednesday will still be very smoky and quite humid with highs in the 80s," Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday night.

On Thursday, there will be isolated thunderstorms. The storms should stay over the mountains or along coast but it's possible that one or two isolated storms will move around the Puget Sound.

"We finally get some good fresh air Friday as our winds will be from the west," Kelley said. "The weekend looks nice with no smoke and highs in the upper 70s, enjoy. Next week looks hot again and that could bring back some more smoke."