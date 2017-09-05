× Police: 1-year-old rescued from hot car, driver found unconscious in front seat

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found unconscious inside a hot car with a toddler in the back seat.

Brian Kilmer was booked into the Clallam County Corrections Facility for possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A witness called dispatchers about 2 p.m. Sunday, September 3 after they noticed a 2004 Ford Mustang speeding and driving erratically on Highway 112 in Clallam County.

Deputies found the Mustang about 30 minutes later parked at the Salt Creek Recreation Area.

Authorities say the car was parked in the direct sunlight and all the windows were rolled up with the exception of the driver’s window, which was open only a few inches.

Inside the Mustang, deputies found drug paraphernalia in the driver’s cup holder and a small bag of meth was found in Kilmer’s pants.

Responding deputies also found a sleeping 1-year-old child in the back seat. Authorities say the child was sweating, had drenched hair, red cheeks, and flushed skin.

The child was removed from the car and taken to a cooler location but did not need to be hospitalized.

The estimated temperature of the area at the time of the incident was about 82 degrees.