Heat advisory: Smoke, light ashfall, record high temperatures and record warm lows

SEATTLE -- Tuesday morning began in the 70s for parts of western Washington under a thick layer of smoke from wildfires burning in the Cascades and eastern slopes. The moon appeared deep red and orange in the smoky sky.

East wind will add warming to an already hot air mass. The very dry, hot, air is in place for another day, the Heat Advisory is in place for parts of western Washington until 10 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures will surge into the 80s to low 90s despite the smoke cover.

Overnight, a change to onshore wind will bring much cooler temperatures to the coast and begin to push the wildland smoke towards the Cascades.

The cooling inland will be minimal on Wednesday but at least 5 to 8 degrees of cooling will hold high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a stronger marine push, plus remnants of a storm, will spark a slight chance of a thunderstorm and some very light rain showers.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will only rise into the low 70s.

