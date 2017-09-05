Don’t wipe it: How you should remove ash off your car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you have a car, you most likely noticed it this morning. Ash from wildfires burning in Washington and Montana dusted cars in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Jefferson, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Mason counties Tuesday.

But firefighters say you shouldn't simply wipe the ash off your car.

The first reason, fine particulates will get kicked up into the air. The second, it could ruin your car's paint job.

South King County Fire says ash is abrasive and will scratch the car's paint if you simply brush the ash off the car. They recommond to throughly wash and DRY your car.

Audi Seattle said the car's paint should be good as long as the car "doesn't get wet" from rain or a sprinkler.

Small amounts of water can mix with the ash and release chemicals that can damage the paint.

Overnight, dispatch centers received multiple calls of visible ash in the air, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

The smoky conditions are expected to begin improving Tuesday night, but even more so on Wednesday, as marine air pushes inland and southerly flow pushes the smoke and hazy out of the area.

The cooling inland will be minimal on Wednesday, but at least 5 to 8 degrees of cooling will hold high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a stronger marine push, plus remnants of a storm, will spark a slight chance of a thunderstorm and some very light rain showers.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. These groups should limit or avoid time outdoors.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems.

Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.