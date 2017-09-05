Ash from wildfires falling in Pierce, King, Snohomish counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENUMCLAW, Wash. -- Smoke from wildfires isn't the only thing hanging around Western Washington.

Q13 News viewers have been sending us photos and video of ash falling from the sky and landing on their cars and homes.

Reports of ash have come from Lynnwood to West Seattle to Enumclaw.

Walked outside and immediately got ash in my eyes. All this ash is from the wildfires. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/W40EyIpwq2 — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) September 5, 2017

Firefighters say the ash is likely from the Norse Peak Fire by Crystal Mountain which is now burning nearly 20,000 acres.

Firefighters are warning residents NOT to wipe ash of of their cars with a towel as the fine particulates will get kicked up into the air. They instead suggest washing your car.

Dispatch centers have received multiple calls of visible ash in the air, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

"There is no local fire that is producing the smoke and ash. It is coming from the Jolly Mountain fire, Norse Peak fire and a few other smaller fires in Eastern Washington. "We appreciate the public being diligent with reports. If you do see flames, please report it to 911 and crews will check it out. The smell and ash will be more prevalent if you live on a hill. "Please monitor the elderly and those with breathing issues. Keep them indoors or in a place with air conditioning. It will be hot again today. Please keep hydrated."

No structural damage anywhere at this time. The smoke is thick, fire is spotty. Firefighters have returned to determine defense tactics. pic.twitter.com/diHmZQZeK6 — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) September 5, 2017