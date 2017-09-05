16-year-old girl pulled from river in Arlington in critical condition

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl was pulled from the river at Twin Rivers Park in critical condition Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Bystanders pulled her from the river bottom water and immediately started CPR,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was reported that she had been under water for approximately three minutes.”

The girl had been at the park with other teenagers, none of whom were wearing life jackets, the sheriff’s office said.

Twin Rivers Park is located at a point where the North and South Forks of the Stillaguamish Rivers converge.