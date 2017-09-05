× 15-year-old boy arrested on manslaughter charge for fight that resulted in death of another teen

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 15-year-old Marysville boy was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree manslaughter charge after another high school student died of his injuries from a fight that took place on Aug. 19.

The 16-year-old victim died on Aug. 28 in Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett from blunt force trauma to the left side of his head that occurred during a fistfight on Aug. 19 in a wooded lot known to many as “Spook Woods.”

“It was previously reported that the mutually agreed upon fight was to settle the difference between the two juveniles,” police said in a news release. “Marysville Investigators have learned that the dispute was regarding a female juvenile who had recently developed a relationship with the 16-year-old victim.”

Police said investigators learned that both the victim and suspect had “landed punches” on one another during the fight. However, at one point the victim went to the ground and the suspect punched, and then kicked the victim in the head. The victim never got back up.

There were many teenage spectators at the fight and witnesses told police they tried to wake the victim, and when he did not respond, 911 was called.