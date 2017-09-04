× Seahawks and Q13 FOX partner to raise money for Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks, Safeway, Albertsons, and Q13 FOX have joined forces to collect donations for communities directly impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The donations will go to charities that support the immediate relief and long-term recovery of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Fans can contribute at any Safeway or Albertsons statewide directly at the check stand. Funds raised at the stores will be given to the Texas chapters of American Red Cross, Salvation Army and local organizations dedicated to the long-term relief efforts for residents of Houston and Port Arthur.

On September 17, volunteers from American Red Cross will collect cash donations at all stadium gates and along Occidental Avenue prior to the Seahawks versus 49ers game at CenturyLink Field. All game day donations will be allocated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of the American Red Cross.

Fans can donate $10 by texting “HARVEY” to 90999 or by visiting www.redcross.org. All donations go directly to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.