× “He’s got a bag full of tools and it could be you next,” says victim in Shoreline condo burglary

SHORELINE — Shoreline Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a burglary suspect at a condo building along Hwy 99. Surveillance video from 4:16 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30th shows the suspect wearing a Marshawn Lynch jersey, black Oakley ball cap, yellow work boots and carrying a backpack using a wrench to break open a key box outside the front door.

The key inside it was old and wouldn’t work but he had the door code on a piece of paper and was able to use that to get inside. “We have a building full of people now who are afraid because he can get into any entrance he wants at any time he wants to,” said Jodi Dills.

The suspect used a screwdriver to try to break into the mailboxes and then took the elevator down to the parking garage where he prowled several vehicles. “We have to change the locks. We have to change the code. We have to change the remote control because he got one out of cars on each level, so yeah. It’s a lot of work and a lot of expense,” said Dills.

It’s not the first time they have had issues with intruders. “It’s a problem. It’s a constant problem,” said Dills. Most recently, a woman broke into the building and another man urinated in their elevator . “Aurora has brought us an enormous amount of traffic, foot traffic. We have people who sit out on the front porch who charge their telephones, smoke cigarettes but there’s not a lot we can do about it at 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Dills.

However, this latest case is the most disturbing. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s got a bag full of tools and it could be you next,” said Dills.

The suspect is white, in his 20’s or 20’s with a thin build. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspect. If you know his name, submit the information by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Reference Shoreline PD Case # C17043019.