× Crystal Mountain closed due to smoke and poor air quality

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Crystal Mountain Resort is closed Labor Day because of smoke and poor air quality from the Norse Peak fire burning north of State Route 410.

All hiking trails on the mountain are closed and traffic is being diverted at the base of the boulevard.

According to their website, hotel guests, condo/home owners, and delivery services are being allowed on to the resort.

Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday that sections of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass will remain closed at least through Wednesday (9/60).

The fire has been burning to the east of the resort for over two weeks. As of Sunday night, it had burned 27.5 square miles and was only 8 percent contained.

The area is currently under a level 1 evacuation.

The resort says they will continue to monitor the situation.