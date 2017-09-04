× 2 men injured in shooting at Renton hookah bar

RENTON, Wash. — At least two men were wounded by gunfire at a Renton hookah bar.

Renton police say the shooting happened just after midnight Monday at Kazi’s Hookah Bar.

Callers reported that suspects were inside the bar with guns.

Officers found a man in his mid-20s in the parking lot outside the bar. He had sustained at least three gunshot wounds. Officers administered aid to the man and worked to secure about 75 people inside and outside the bar. The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Soon after, police were notified of a gunshot victim at Valley Medical Center. Investigators confirmed the 19-year-old man was also shot at Kazi’s. His injuries were not life threatening.

The investigation continues.