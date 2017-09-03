Meet Oakley! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Oakley! A seven-year-old Plott Hound mix.

Oakley has been at Skagit Humane in Burlington since June. The dog coordinator there said Oakley's owners had to give her up because their lifestyle changed.

She is a super sweet girl, loves to cuddle and play outside. Like most hounds she is a bit curious and needs a fenced in yard.

Oakley has no special needs and is a happy, healthy girl.

If you're interested in adopting her, head over to the Skagit Humane or email them at humanesocietyofskagitvalley@gmail.com.