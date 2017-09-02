How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Report: Seahawks release veteran DT Ahtyba Rubin

Posted 11:55 AM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:20PM, September 2, 2017

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots carries the ball as he is pressured by Ahtyba Rubin #77 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting.

Rapoport says the deal comes after the Hawks acquired Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets Friday. Rapoport said the news came from a source.

Rubin, 31, was signed by the Hawks ahead of the 2015 season. He had three sacks and one interception in two years with the team. He started  32 regular season games over the past two years.

Multiple sports analysts, including Q13 News’ Aaron Levine, said the move was surprising.

The news comes on Saturday, when the team will have to trim its roster from 90 players down to 53 ahead of the league roster deadline.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

