Report: Seahawks release veteran DT Ahtyba Rubin

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting.

Rapoport says the deal comes after the Hawks acquired Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets Friday. Rapoport said the news came from a source.

The #Seahawks are releasing Ahtyba Rubin, source said. They tried to deal him after acquiring Sheldon Richardson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Rubin, 31, was signed by the Hawks ahead of the 2015 season. He had three sacks and one interception in two years with the team. He started 32 regular season games over the past two years.

Multiple sports analysts, including Q13 News’ Aaron Levine, said the move was surprising.

Okay this is surprising. https://t.co/eNpPWtEGeL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 2, 2017

Waiving Rubin saves $2.2 million and $3.8 million against cap next two years. Has dead money of $1.5 million each of next two. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 2, 2017

The news comes on Saturday, when the team will have to trim its roster from 90 players down to 53 ahead of the league roster deadline.

