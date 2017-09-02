Report: Seahawks release veteran DT Ahtyba Rubin
SEATTLE — The Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting.
Rapoport says the deal comes after the Hawks acquired Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets Friday. Rapoport said the news came from a source.
Rubin, 31, was signed by the Hawks ahead of the 2015 season. He had three sacks and one interception in two years with the team. He started 32 regular season games over the past two years.
Multiple sports analysts, including Q13 News’ Aaron Levine, said the move was surprising.
The news comes on Saturday, when the team will have to trim its roster from 90 players down to 53 ahead of the league roster deadline.
This story is breaking and will be updated.