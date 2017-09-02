U.S. Marshals Task Force searching for Jonathan Jimerson accused of robbing/beating man who hired him

SKYWAY — September 2, 2017

The U.S. Marshals Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Jonathan Jimerson. He has a $250,000 warrant for his arrest after being charged with Robbery in the First Degree. Detectives say he and his cousin, James Jimerson, were hired to clear a piece of property on a home in Skyway on Renton Ave. S., but ended up attacking the homeowner instead. “He had them come over. They came over in a black Suburban, we don’t know who that belonged to, if that was James or Jonathan’s and instead of doing any of the work he hired them to do, they robbed him, beat him up, took his wallet and left and they haven’t been heard from or seen since,” says King County Sgt. Jason Houck. They got away with $1,600 in cash the victim had in his wallet.

James was arrested in June of 2016 and booked into the King County Jail. Robbery in the First Degree, Assault DV, Felony Harassment DV and Assault 2.

Jonathan is still wanted. He has a lengthy criminal history including 2 adult felonies and 9 juvenile felonies. He also has a warrant after pleading guilty in 2014to VUCSA – Delivery of Cocaine and then failing to appear for sentencing.

Detectives say Jonathan may be in downtown Seattle, Kent or Auburn. His last known address was on SW Holly St. He is 6’03” and weighs 185 pounds.

If you spot him or can tell detectives where to find Jimerson, call an anonymous tip into:

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrests. You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.