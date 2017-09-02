× Jolly Mountain Fire grows, prompting new evacuation orders

SEATTLE – The wildfire burning out of control north of Cle Elem grew to nearly 15,000 acres, spurring a new round of evacuation notices for people living and vacationing in the Central Cascades.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources to help battle the wildfire.

The entire cities of Ronald and Roslyn are now under level 2 evacuation notices.

On Saturday morning, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office began notifying residences north of Double O Ranch Road to the Boulder Creek area to leave immediately due to wildfire danger.

Sheriff’s deputies also issued warnings to everyone at the Suncadia Resort and those living south of State Route 903 to begin preparations to leave if the wildfire continues burning towards the area.

According to the Seattle Times, 3,800 homes are threatened by the blaze.

The Jolly Mountain Fire was sparked by a lightning strike in early August and weeks later is still completely uncontained by firefighters.

Fire crews plan to attack the fire using defensive backburn operations and identify other containment options.

Air resources are also steadily dropping water on the fire in an attempt to slow its growth.

Fire officials said high air pressure will likely return to the area which could set the stage for a prolonged dry and warm trend that may last into next week.

Timber, short grass, brush and a large amount of downed, dead trees are serving as fuel for the wildfire. Expected containment for the Jolly Mountain Fire is predicted to happen in mid-October.