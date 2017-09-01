WMW Pervert Alert for suspect targeting young girls in Snohomish

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH —

Do you recognize this man who groped a girl on a trail last week in Snohomish?

The girls, whose ages range from 12 to 8 years-old, told deputies they were walking near the 600 block of Ave A around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 when officers say he allegedly touched one of the girls, then fled the area on foot.

A woman in the area walking her dog, as well as the girls, describe the suspect as:

White

Approximately 6’0″

170-180 lbs.

Short, dark brown hair

Dark red t-shirt

Black basketball shorts

Dark sneakers

Black backpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master Patrol Deputy Leyda with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office created the sketch.

The trail starts in the 600 block of Avenue A and leads all the way to the Snohomish Aquatic Center, which is owned and operated by the Snohomish School District.

"We've had another one that is also very concerning. It was about six blocks away from this initial incident. This one was a luring one. Same type of victims, approximately 11 years old, two girls walking down the street. A man who has a similar description to our first incident is in a vehicle. It's described as a black, perhaps Ford Taurus, an older one. It's one of those vehicles where the grill is the same color as the body of the car, we guess maybe from the 80s or early 90s. This individual stops, rolls down his window and starts chatting with the girls and offers to take both of the girls back to his house to go in his hot tub. The girls were smart. They said no and they kept walking so this individual we think may be connected to our first incident," said Snohomish Police Chief John Flood.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Snohomish Police Department at 360-568-0888.

If you want to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

You must submit the information to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the cash reward.