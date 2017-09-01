William ‘Chief’ Markishtum: Wanted murder suspect accused of shooting man at Seattle homeless camp

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find 34-year-old Daniel William ‘Chief’ Markishtum.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-​old man in a tent at a homeless encampment at 1st Ave S. and S. Spokane Street.

Homicide detectives say he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and is known to keep his hand on a handgun inside his jacket at all times.

He is now described as wearing his hair braided tightly to his head and is likely wearing a black and grey ‘FUBU’ brand denim jacket and jeans that match the jacket.

Markishtum is 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs.

He was last known to be at the 4th and Royal Brougham homeless encampment.

If you see him, call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.