Violent gas station robbers: Lakewood Police hope distinctive sportswear helps get suspects ID’d

WANTED IN LAKEWOOD —

Lakewood Police need help identifying a pair of violent gas station robbers.

Detectives say they hit the Sun Pacific Energy gas station on Steilacoom Blvd. last month and assaulted the clerk.

Detectives hope their really distinctive sportswear will help get them identified. “The main suspect, suspect #1 is wearing a basketball jersey for the Detroit Pistons. It’s blue with the #31 on it. The other guy’s wearing an orange Detroit jacket,” described Lt. Chris Lawler. “You’ll see from the pictures that the clothing is the most distinctive. It’s pretty loud clothing, so if you’ve seen these guys or know them, it’s something they probably wear a lot. One guys got his face covered and the other suspect doesn’t and it’s pretty evident if you know this guy you’ll be able to recognize him from the pictures. The investigator, at this point, is running out of leads and he came to us and said, ‘Hey! Put it on social media. Let’s see if we can get the public’s help with this,’ so if somebody knows we’d gladly follow up and make an arrest if we could.”

It’s an old Darko Milicic jersey that the main suspect’s wearing with Milicic’s last name on the back. Detectives think he’s about 6’ tall, weighs around 180 pounds and wore black shoes with red laces.

His cohort wearing the Detroit Tigers baseball hat and jacket is believed to be around 6’ tall and 200 pounds.

If you can tell Lakewood Police their names, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (84770, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.