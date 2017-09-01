× Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird becomes WNBA’s all-time assists leader

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird broke the WNBA’s all-time assist record Friday.

Bird, 36, became the league’s all-time assist leader in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Washington Mystics.

The point guard recorded her 2,600 assist on a pass Center Carolyn Swords.

HISTORY has been made! @S10Bird becomes the WNBA's all-time assist leader with a pass to @CarolynSwords for dime No. 2,600! Congrats Sue! 👏🏀 pic.twitter.com/YPKfTCMKpi — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 1, 2017

A stalwart of the WNBA and the Storm, Bird was drafted in 2002. She has won two WNBA championships and four Olympic Gold medals.

She has played in 477 career games.

