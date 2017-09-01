Seattle Police seek ID of suspect accused of attacking Hispanic construction workers

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of attacking a group of Hispanic construction workers and threatening to kill them.

It happened on August 3rd as they left their job site near 10704 5th Avenue NE and walked through the parking lot of the Bevmo store.

Detectives in the Bias Crimes Unit are investigating the incident after the victims told police the suspect threw his phone to the ground in anger and shouted “What are you looking at? You f****** Mexicans. Go back to your own country. You f****** Mexicans are pieces of s***. You are taking our jobs!”

One of the victims took a cell phone video of the suspect who could be heard threatening to kill him.

Police say when they exited the store, the suspect punched and kicked three of them. “He obviously is mad about whatever, but the fact is this guy is taking it out on innocent victims. This guy really needs to be in custody before he hurts someone seriously,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers Puget Sound, who is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30’s or 40’s with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with a distinct logo.

If you can identify him, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).