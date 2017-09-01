× Seahawks trade Jermaine Kearse to Jets for DL Sheldon Richardson

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Friday traded WR Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets in exchange for DL Sheldon Richardson, according to multiple media reports.

“Acquiring Sheldon Richardson makes the Seattle D-Line one of the more dominant lines in the league,” said Q13 News Sports Director Aaron Levine. “He is guaranteed $8 million this season – which is why the Seahawks restructured Baldwin’s deal today to save $6.9 million and the Kearse trade will alleviate another $2.2 million. It allows them the salary cap space to take on Richardson’s deal.”

“Really impressive deal – although we don’t know what draft pick the Seahawks sent to the Jets along with Kearse.”

Can't forget the @Seahawks are trading away one of their most clutch receivers in franchise history. Thank you for everything, @JKearse_15 — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 1, 2017

Richardson was a Pro Bowl pick in 2014. He is only 26-years old and this will be the final year of his contract, unless the Seahawks want to work on an extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In recent seasons, Jets discussed a Sheldon Richardson trade with Dallas, Denver, others. Seattle gets it done today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

In Richardson-Kearse trade, Jets are getting Seahawks' 2018 second-round pick and teams also swapping 7th-round picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

Kearse had 41 receptions for 510 yards last year with Seattle.

Richardson had 38 tackles and 24 assists with the Jets.

In another move, the Seahawks also traded a late-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for cornerback Justin Coleman.