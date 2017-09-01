Reports: Seahawks trade cornerback Tramaine Brock to Vikings
SEATTLE — The Seahawks have traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings, multiple sources reported Friday.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Hawks traded recently signed Brock to the Vikings for a 7th round draft pick.
NBC’s Pro Football Talk also reported on the deal.
Brock was signed by the Hawks on Aug. 16. He was released from the 49ers earlier this year after being charged with domestic violence. The charges were dismissed.
47.606209 -122.332071