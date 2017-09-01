× Reports: Seahawks trade cornerback Tramaine Brock to Vikings

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings, multiple sources reported Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Hawks traded recently signed Brock to the Vikings for a 7th round draft pick.

So the #Seahawks deal Tramaine Brock, who they recently signed, to the #Vikings. MIN gets a starting CB, SEA keeps Jeremy Lane and his $4M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

For a 7th round pick. Wild day. https://t.co/pV5wZ4qF0t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

NBC’s Pro Football Talk also reported on the deal.

Brock was signed by the Hawks on Aug. 16. He was released from the 49ers earlier this year after being charged with domestic violence. The charges were dismissed.