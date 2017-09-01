How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Reports: Seahawks trade cornerback Tramaine Brock to Vikings

Posted 4:11 PM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:17PM, September 1, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 18: Cornerback Tramaine Brock #5 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on August 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings, multiple sources reported Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Hawks traded recently signed Brock to the Vikings for a 7th round draft pick.

NBC’s Pro Football Talk also reported on the deal.

Brock was signed by the Hawks on Aug. 16. He was released from the 49ers earlier this year after being charged with domestic violence. The charges were dismissed.

