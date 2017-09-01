× Murder Mystery: Who killed Oscar Blackwater in Tacoma?

KILLER WANTED IN TACOMA —

74-year-old Oscar Blackwater was murdered earlier this month in Tacoma.

His body was found on August 21st off the side of the road of a wooded area in the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue.

Blackwater was homeless and frequented the Pacific and Portland Avenue area.

Blackwater was last seen in the area of 38th and Pacific in Tacoma the evening of Wednesday August 16th.

“We don’t have a suspect identified yet. I’m sure that many people know him and probably could give us a little bit of timeline of what he was doing in the days before we located him. We’re asking anyone for any information about people he hung out with,” said Tacoma Police Officer Loretta Cool.

If you can help solve his case, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

All calls are anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.