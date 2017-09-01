More than 100 ‘buyers’ arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting, including sports radio host

BELLEVUE — Police have arrested more than 100 people – including a local radio host – for allegedly soliciting prostitution as part of a large-scale undercover investigation.

The arrests were made in an operation named “Operation On Demand” that ended Friday, the Bellevue Police Department said.

Officers set up a sting in a condominium just blocks from downtown by posting online ads and exchanging explicit text messages with potential buyers, the Seattle Times reports.

The operation explicitly targeted online buyers. Bellevue police and the King County Sheriff’s Office have made a push to arrest sex buyers as part of an ongoing effort to curb the demand for prostitution.

“Demand reduction has been proven to be an effective method of reducing the demand for prostitution and the demand for traffic sex workers,” Bellevue police said in a release.

The arrests come on the heels of other wide-ranging prostitution arrests in Bellevue.

Local sports radio host Mitch Levy was among those arrested, court records show. He has been charged with misdemeanor patronzing a prostitute. Levy hosts a morning show for 950 KJR.

The arrests were made as part of a joint operation involving the Bellevue police, King County sheriff’s deputies, NOCROM 911, the Washington State Fusion Center, and the City of Bellevue Prosecutor’s Office.