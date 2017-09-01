Miguel Morales: Felon father convicted of beating, humiliating young son — wanted in Island County

WANTED BY DOC IN ISLAND COUNTY —

Department of Corrections officers are asking for the public’s help to find Miguel Morales in Island County.

The 58-year-old was convicted of Assault of a Child 3rd Degree and is violating the terms of his supervision.

He has a felony warrant for his arrest.

“He beat him viciously, punching him, striking him, kicking him and at the end of the beatings, he would often send his 10-year old son out of the house stripped naked and he has to then fend for himself. For all of us who have kids in the community, it’s just a great concern for somebody who devalues human life to that degree especially ones own children,” said DOC Officer Jeff Sargent.

His criminal history includes:

Obstructing a law enforcement officer (2011)

Indecent exposure (2009)

DUI (2004)

Escape from Community Custody (2014)

Harassment (2012) – 2 counts

Malicious Mischief (2012)

Escape 3rd (2012)

Assault of a child 3rd degree (2012)

Possession of Controlled Substance (2010)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (2003)

Unlawful Imprisonment (1993)

Escape 3rd Degree (1993).

Morales is 5’4″, 158 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos including ‘Jesus’, ‘Jesus Saves’ and the ‘Grim Reaper’ tattooed on his right forearm.

If you can tell officers where to find Morales, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.