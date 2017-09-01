Several hurt in ‘major collision’ on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge

SEATTLE — At least two people were hurt in a “major collision” on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge Friday morning.

Seattle firefighters said paramedics took two patients to the hospital after a 3-car collision on the bridge around 11:00 a.m.

All southbound lanes and several northbound lanes were blocked for nearly an hour. Tow trucks helped first responders clear the scene. The bridge was back open shortly after noon.

King County Metro alerted riders that buses that use SR 99 across the Aurora Bridge are being rerouted.

Transit Alert – Buses are rerouted SB off Aurora between N 38 St & downtown Seattle; use stops along the reroute on Dexter Av N. — King County Metro 🚌 (@kcmetrobus) September 1, 2017

The Seattle Department of Transportation asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes like 15th Ave W/NW and the Ballard Bridge, and Interstate 5.

UPDATE: Major crash on Aurora Bridge. Please avoid the SR 99 Aurora Bridge and use alternate routes, like I-5 and 15th Ave W/ NW. pic.twitter.com/YtgTcJxstM — seattledot (@seattledot) September 1, 2017